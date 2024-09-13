St. Paul garage intentionally set on fire, officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement in St. Paul are investigating a garage fire that was intentionally started, according to the city's fire department.

The fire department says the fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Manitoba Avenue. The two-car garage was heavily damaged from the blaze, but crews were able to limit damage to a nearby structure.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the garage at the time of the fire.

The department says the garage appears unstable. St. Paul's Department of Safety and Inspections is looking at its structural integrity.