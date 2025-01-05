St. Paul father reflects one year after four children died from fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It was just after New Year's Day last year that a house fire changed a St. Paul family forever. Four children were killed, while the children's mother and two others were seriously hurt.

Four-year-old Hnub Qub Vang and 7-year-old Cag Kub Vang seemingly muster up endless energy with ease.

Their journey over the past year, has been anything but easy.

"The children have made so much progress," said Tongai Vang, great uncle of the children.

Tongai Vang, alongside the children's father Pa Cheng Vang, said Hnub Qub and Cag Kub Vang's recoveries have been nothing but incredible. Doctors originally said the two would be paralyzed for the rest of their lives, Tongai Vang said.

"It's pretty amazing that they are recovered and they are come back to normal," he said.



Family said Hnub Qub Vang has nearly fully recovered, while Cag Kub Vang is now in second grade, and is making progress, but requires an assistant while in school at all times.

Vang family



"He's still kind of dizzy a little bit when walking too long, or playing too much," said Tongai Vang.



With physical scars healing, it's the mental ones that remain for Pa Cheng Vang.

"I'm still thinking of my kids," said Pa Cheng Vang. "Throughout the night, I still miss them. I still miss their smile."



Pa Cheng Vang said weekly therapy has helped keep him centered and present for his children.

"You want to keep yourself as healthy as possible with the ones that are still there with you," said Pa Cheng Vang.

Pa Cheng Vang's wife Ker Lor Vang is still recovering in a nursing home. She has become more aware and recently had her feeding tube removed, Pa Cheng Vang said. He's hoping his wife can return home as soon as the end of the month.

"Now she's more happy, with her energy, I can feel it. She's getting there," said Pa Cheng Vang.