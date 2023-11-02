St. Paul Police: Failure to obey stop sign led to deadly crash near Lake Como

One dead, three injured in car crash near Lake Como

One dead, three injured in car crash near Lake Como

One dead, three injured in car crash near Lake Como

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 40-year-old woman is dead and an 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on a residential St. Paul street.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra failed to obey a stop sign and collided with an Acura MDX just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Maywood Street North and Orange Avenue West, a few blocks east of Lake Como.

MORE NEWS: Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office unable to identify woman, asking for public's help

WCCO

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the crash site. Her passenger was found unconscious, and was transported to Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Two 16-year-old boys were in the Acura and suffered minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Man punched trooper in the face on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis, state patrol says