St. Paul bike shop gives helping hand to teens entering workforce

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Express Bike Shop lives up to its name, selling and repairing bikes, but there's so much more to what they do.



Express is operated by Keystone Community Services, a nonprofit that primarily serves Ramsey County, through things like food programs and youth services.

For the past decade, Keystone has utilized Express to help teenagers gain hands-on skills, right alongside professional mechanics.

"We are working with youth employees here helping them get their first job," said Julia McCarthy, director of programs for Keystone Community Services.

The job experience also helps teens learn customer service and communication skills.

The shop works primarily with young adults from low-income families, many of whom are from immigrant backgrounds. Keystone partners with all St. Paul public high schools, as well as a few charter schools.

"Having any job as a teenager really helps you start your career path, understand what work you want to do in the future, what work you don't want to do in the future," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said it's about helping teens overcome barriers while jump-starting future careers.

"Really helps your earning potential and success as you grow older," said McCarthy.

