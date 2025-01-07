St. Paul officials serve eviction notice to homeless encampment off Payne Avenue

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Following two fires at homeless encampments in Minneapolis, dozens more people living in an encampment across the river will be displaced.

The city of St. Paul served eviction orders on tents in a big encampment in St. Paul.

A city spokesperson said the eviction is not a response to the recent encampment fires but for health and safety concerns, adding that the encampment closure date was coordinated with local outreach and support organizations to ensure they were aware and prepared to provide support.

"The encampment near Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary has been subject to more than 400 calls for police and more than 50 calls for fire and/or medical services, including several multi-tent fires, and as such, was determined by the city to be a danger to health and safety," a spokesperson for the city said.

Issac Lee, Director of Emergency Services for Union Gospel Mission says the closure of this camp has been on the horizon and it has been all hands on deck to connect people with shelter.

Inside the encampment off Payne Avenue in St. Paul, Jamey Kennedy says propane tanks are a necessity but a concern at the same time.

"Some people come through and give us propane for heaters and stuff like that, those could become causes of fires too," Kennedy said.

For Kennedy, and the dozens of people who call the encampment home, they must leave before next Friday.

Community partners, the Homeless Assistance Response Team will continue to be on-site daily to help residents clean the area and move or store personal belongings as needed.