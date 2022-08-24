St. Paul community completes "The Tommy" workout in honor of firefighter lost to suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hundreds of Tommy McDonough's friends, family and co-workers raised their heart rates while completing a workout in his honor Wednesday.

McDonough, a St. Paul firefighter from 2015-2020, took his own life exactly two years ago Wednesday, leaving behind a wife and two young children. He was just 28.

Wednesday's workout paired rowing and sandbag workouts, two of McDonough's favorites. Ultimately, the event aimed to raise awareness of mental health resources for first responders.

"This workout is perfect, Tommy would have loved this," said McDonough's father and former St. Paul Fire Chief Tom McDonough. "It means so much to us that the department hasn't forgotten. Not only have you not forgotten, but you're moving forward with all the types of things that would help prevent this from happening to somebody in the future."

McDonough's co-workers worked to highlight the everyday stress firefighters face during Wednesday's event, including a lack of sleep and responding to traumatic events.

"They see stuff on a daily basis and return home," said St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso. "The compounding effect of that over a long career can have an impact."

"We hope this workout inspires you to reach out for support if you are struggling, check in on a friend, push a brother or sister who is battling to seek professional help, remove the stigma and talk about trauma from the job, and remember those like Tommy we have lost far too soon," St. Paul Fire Department wrote in a release.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, 988 is the new free suicide crisis hotline number. Someone is there to answer your call or message anytime, any day of the week.