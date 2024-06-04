St. Paul closing Water Street on Wednesday in anticipation of flooding
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Water Street and Lilydale Road will close Wednesday by 11 p.m. in anticipation of flooding caused by rising water levels from recent rain on the Mississippi River.
Water Street between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
The closure will impact facilities, trails and parks.
By the end of the day Tuesday the following will be closed:
- Hidden Falls Regional Falls boat launch
- Kelly's Landing
- Lambert's Landing Dock
- Meeker Island
The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is also closely monitoring rising water levels at the following:
- Crosby Farm Park
- Hidden Falls South
- Robert Piram Trail
- Upper Landing/Chestnut Plaza
The department has already placed barricades at some of the flooded trails areas.
Water Street and the impacted parks and facilities will remain closed until water levels recede and the areas have been cleared.
For updates on closures visit the St. Paul website here.