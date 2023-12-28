Watch CBS News
St. Paul carjacking suspect arrested in Wisconsin following chase

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Police in western Wisconsin arrested a St. Paul carjacking suspect following a chase Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it received information from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department regarding a carjacking that occurred in St. Paul. Deputies were tracking the suspect vehicle eastbound on Interstate 94 in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin State Trooper located the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 near milepost 39 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

Authorities say a state patrol inspector performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle near milepost 59 on I-94 eastbound.

Troopers took the driver into custody and transported him to the Dunn County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

December 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

