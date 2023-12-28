New statistics show that crime is going down in Minneapolis

Stats show serious crimes have fallen in Minneapolis over the past year

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the statistics don't lie, crime is down in Minneapolis.

According to the city's crime dashboard, there are 9% fewer homicides, gun violence is down 24% and car jackings are nearly cut in half.

"The trend is going in the right direction," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "But it's no where near where it was prior to 2020."

Residents feel it too.

"I think an efforts being made, but the jury is still out," Kit Hansen said.

"We still go that deficient in terms of cop spots not filled there's a massive, massive gulf in terms of trust in between the police department and community. All of that needs to be dealt with quickly and effectively," Nick Fixler said.

While overall crime is down, you'll see spikes in crime depending on where you look. For instance, in the 5th Precinct, where Uptown is located, you'll see crime increases in assault and property crime. Even so — Uptown residents WCCO crews spoke with Thursday, say they feel safe in the city.

"I think concerns are overblown," Stephen Greenfield said.

"In general, aside from the car-jacking and stuff, I still feel safe," Hansen said. "I would not consider leaving."

Chief O'Hara says while reduction in overall crime is hopeful, it's hard work with a short staff.

"Clearly staffing has an effect. It just shows the resiliency and dedication of the people who remain. And the incredible work here that's been done," he said. "But it is absolutely not sustainable."

In the last three years, he says 40% of the department has left.

"I can't understate how urgent this it," he said. "And there is significant, significant challenges for the officers who remain."

O'Hara believes in the last year, his team has laid a good foundation to rebuild the department. Next year, he hopes to reduce the number of serious crimes while rebuilding trust with residents — and in order to do that, he needs more officers.

"You can really be a part of very much the most significant changes that are happening in public service, on the ground yourself," he said.

O'Hara says a big part of recruitment and retention within the department is solidifying a contract with the city and the police union. He said he hopes to receive the support to make that happen.