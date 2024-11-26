Proposed plea deal would give man accused of lighting his business on fire 30-day sentence

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man accused of lighting his own business on fire has pleaded guilty as part of a proposed deal, according to court records.

Tou Ma Cha entered a guilty plea to an amended felony count of negligent fire Monday. He was originally charged with second-degree arson. If the court approves the deal, Cha will serve 30 days and be ordered to pay restitution.

Cha's business, Checkerboard Pizza, and a grocery store were damaged by fire on Aug. 9, 2024, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said surveillance footage showed Cha in the apartment entryway where the fire started just a few minutes before it ignited. Cha denied being in the entryway despite the video.

Cha's next hearing has not yet been scheduled. The maximum penalty for his original arson charge is 10 years.