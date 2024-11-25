Concerned St. Paul residents sign petition against proposed supportive housing facility

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Drugs and crime have plagued a St. Paul supportive housing facility. Now, neighbors are urging the city council not to approve a similar building being proposed near two schools.

Ann and Thom O'Keefe have closely followed what's gone on at Kimball Court, a supportive housing facility for people who have experienced homelessness or have a substance use disorder.

An October police report noted persistent, open drug use and called the building "a direct hub for the distribution [of fentanyl] in the area."

Kimball Court isn't in the O'Keefes' East Side neighborhood, but the nonprofit that runs it, Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, is planning another facility around the corner from them.

"I haven't slept comfortably since this came about," Thom O'Keefe said. "I'm nervous all the time. I'm thinking about it all the time."

Beacon's proposing a four-story, 53-unit affordable apartment building called the Aragon.

The permit they're applying for calls for at least 16 residents to be in supportive housing similar to Kimball Court.

The property is near two elementary schools and dozens of neighbors against the project have signed a petition expressing their concerns.

They're worried for them as well as the people who would live at the Aragon.

"It doesn't make sense to have families in the same facility, running up and down the same hallways, with people who have potential drug addiction," Ann O'Keefe said.

Jimmy Omar has operated the nearby Jimmy's Food Market for more than 30 years.

"It's going to cause a problem for business and for the neighborhood," he said.

The project also has many supporters, including the church across the street.

"There is a real need in St. Paul for more affordable housing and we as community members have an opportunity to work in a meaningful and impactful way toward meeting that need," said Father John Mitchell of St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church at a November city council meeting.

Beacon says the Aragon will be different than the problematic Kimball Court property.

A spokesperson said in a statement, "We strive to have every Beacon home be safe, stable, and well-maintained and to being good neighbors. To ensure resident safety, The Aragon will have professional property management and services partners who specialize in working with residents. Additionally, we work with local partners, including law enforcement, to promote community safety."

The city council will hold a public hearing on the property's re-zoning approval on Dec. 4.