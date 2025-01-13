Fire breaks out in east St. Paul apartment building

3 killed in northern Minnesota crash, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews battled an apartment fire on St. Paul's east side Monday morning amid dangerously cold weather.

Fire officials say the building is located off Payne Avenue and Wells Street near the border of the Payne-Phalen and Railroad Island neighborhoods.

The fire was contained in a third-story apartment unit and all residents were safely evacuated from the building.

Officials say no one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.