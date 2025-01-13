Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out in east St. Paul apartment building

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

3 killed in northern Minnesota crash, and more headlines
3 killed in northern Minnesota crash, and more headlines 02:39

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews battled an apartment fire on St. Paul's east side Monday morning amid dangerously cold weather.

Fire officials say the building is located off Payne Avenue and Wells Street near the border of the Payne-Phalen and Railroad Island neighborhoods.

mon-raw-apartment-fire-thurston-011325.jpg
WCCO

The fire was contained in a third-story apartment unit and all residents were safely evacuated from the building.

Officials say no one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.