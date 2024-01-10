Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Golden Valley police car crashes into Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Golden Valley police squad car hits Federal Reserve Bank building in Minneapolis
Golden Valley police squad car hits Federal Reserve Bank building in Minneapolis 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS — A Golden Valley police cruiser crashed into the Federal Reserve Bank building in downtown Minneapolis overnight Wednesday.

The cruiser struck a barrier protecting the building near Hennepin Avenue. A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw at least one person being taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: Fire officials fear collapse of burning St. Paul apartment building

golden-valley-police-squad-car-hits-federal-reserve-bank-building-in-minneapolis.jpg
WCCO

It is not clear what led up to the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

The cruiser and a protective barrier were smashed up a bit, but it appears the building didn't suffer any major damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 6:25 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.