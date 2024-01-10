Golden Valley police car crashes into Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A Golden Valley police cruiser crashed into the Federal Reserve Bank building in downtown Minneapolis overnight Wednesday.

The cruiser struck a barrier protecting the building near Hennepin Avenue. A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw at least one person being taken into custody.

It is not clear what led up to the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

The cruiser and a protective barrier were smashed up a bit, but it appears the building didn't suffer any major damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.