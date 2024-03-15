Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If you're looking for something to do to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend in the Twin Cities, you're in luck!

The Twin Cities will be hosting not one but two parades on Saturday.

In St. Paul, the parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown at Rice Park. The Landmark Center nearby will also have all-day Irish entertainment, crafts and local vendors.

Getty Images

Then in Minneapolis from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., get ready for floats, marching bands and lots of green attire for a second parade.

Punch Bowl Social in St. Louis Park is also gearing up for a "St. Paddy's Day Palooza" complete with a treasure hunt, shots, green beer and signature punch bowls.

If you're hoping to have a green beer or two, Metro Transit has got you covered with free rides on Saturday. Starting at 6 p.m. until the end of service early Sunday, all bus and light rail rides will be free. Plus there will be extended service in the downtown area.

