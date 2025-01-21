Southern Minnesota volunteers making dozens of quilts for victims of wildfires in southern California

MONTGOMERY, Minn. — It's ten below zero in Montgomery Minnesota, but these ladies aren't bothered — they are focused.

The southern Minnesota community is focused on southern California.

Myrna Terwedo is a St. John Lutheran Church Member who spoke to WCCO as she sewed together a large quilt. She's been watching the wildfire destruction.

"It's just unreal," she said.

So the Lutheran ladies of St. John decided they would prepare care kits containing some essentials like soap and a toothbrush.

Additionally, they are preparing their quilts to be sent to California through Lutheran World Relief. They are sending 56 quilts. Each one can be up to 10 hours of labor.

"They are a comfort thing, I think," Terwedo said.

Marge Fradenburjh is another St. John Lutheran Church volunteer.

"I'm hoping they feel comfort and that someone in Minnesota cares about us," she said.

They work together to patch lives back together.

"Feels like that's our way of helping," Fradenburjh said.

The ladies of St. John Lutheran meet twice a month to support different nonprofits. They've been making and gifting quilts for 70 years.

If you'd like to support their quilt mission, you can donate to Lutheran World Services.