St. Cloud woman sentenced to 21 years for killing her baby, throwing body in dumpster

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 29-year-old St. Cloud woman was sentenced to more than 21 years for fatally stabbing her 3-month-old boy and throwing him in a dumpster in 2021.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi pleaded guilty one count of second-degree intentional murder.

Charging documents said Abdillahi stabbed her son in her apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road. She called her mother and told her that she killed her son. 

When police later spoke with her, she said the boy was in a garbage bag in the dumpster behind the apartment building. Officers found the child, as well as knives and bedding. An autopsy found the child's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck.

A Stearns County judge sentenced Abdillahi to 261 months; she'll receive credit for the nearly 2.5 years she has already spent in prison.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 3:02 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

