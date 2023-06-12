Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash in St. Cloud, state patrol says

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Authorities say a speeding motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday evening in St. Cloud.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 25-year-old Jacob Olson and two other motorcyclists were speeding on Highway 15 just before 7:30 p.m.

A St. Cloud police officer attempted to stop the motorcyclists, but couldn't catch them, the patrol said.

The motorcyclists exited at 33rd Street South, where Olson lost control and hit a guardrail. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The patrol said Olson was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is being investigated.