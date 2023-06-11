Watch CBS News
Canadian man seriously injured in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

By WCCO Staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 38-year-old Ontario man has serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle near the Minnesota-Canada border Saturday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says around 11:10 a.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of a motorcycle crash on the 11000 block of Sheep Ranch Road, about half an hour north of the City of Orr.

First responders found the injured man and learned he had been traveling east, leading a group of three others when he failed to negotiate a turn in the road and lost control of his motorcycle.

The remaining riders in his party found the driver and tended to him until medical assistance arrived.

The sheriff's office says the driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor.

