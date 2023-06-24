St. Cloud man in critical condition after hit-and-run

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A man is in police custody after he allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle before fleeing the area early Thursday morning.

Police in St. Cloud say that a 66-year-old man had by been by a car around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of 9th Avenue South.

Investigators were able to find the suspect and his vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck, located in the area of 10th Avenue Southeast and 10th Street Southeast.

Police transported the 63-year-old suspect to Stearns County Jail pending charges of criminal vehicular operation.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.