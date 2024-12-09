St. Cloud man, 45, pleads guilty to drug possession after police find fentanyl, meth during search

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree drug possession after a task force found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine at his St. Cloud home.

Darold Robinson made the guilty plea during a court hearing Monday afternoon, records show. He was also charged with third- and fifth-degree drug possession, but both were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Details of the plea deal were not immediately known.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson left his home on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue South just before authorities arrived to execute a search warrant on March 7.

The task force found 6.58 grams of purple fentanyl, 6.74 grams of meth, 35.12 grams of brown fentanyl and 11.77 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint. Authorities also found cash and paraphernalia associated with selling the drugs.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.