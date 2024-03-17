St. Cloud man charged with possession after task force finds drugs during search

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is charged with drug possession after a task force allegedly found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine while searching his St. Cloud home.

Darold Robinson, 44, faces one count each of first-, third- and fifth-degree possession, according to Stearns County court documents filed March 8.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson left his home on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue South just before authorities arrived to execute a search warrant on March 7. He was "stopped and apprehended," the complaint states.

While searching the home, authorities found 6.58 grams of purple fentanyl, 6.74 grams of meth, 35.12 grams of brown fentanyl and 11.77 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.

Authorities also found cash and paraphernalia associated with selling the drugs.

Robinson said marijuana found in the house was his, but "did not provide information as to the other controlled substances," the complaint said.

Robinson is in custody.