4800 fentanyl pills seized in central Minnesota narcotics investigation

SAINT CLOUD, Minn. — An investigation by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force led to the seizure of 4,800 fentanyl pills.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating the dealing and distribution of pressed fentanyl pills in the St. Cloud area. Commonly called "M-Box 30," police link these pills to multiple overdose fatalities in and around central Minnesota.

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, the task force along with St. Cloud police recently raided a location on the 1600 block of University Drive Southeast in St. Cloud. During the search, authorities located methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl pills. Based on the evidence discovered during the search, investigators charged and arrested Luis Garcia, 40, of St. Cloud for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia had been arrested and charged for a previous first-degree sale of a controlled substance, also allegedly involving fentanyl pills. Additionally, Garcia is being charged with one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia is currently being held in the Stearns County Jail.