Man sets woman's car on fire in St. Cloud drive-thru, police say

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman escaped unharmed when a man set her vehicle on fire in a drive-thru in central Minnesota Monday morning, police said.

The woman was waiting in the drive-thru pharmacy line at a Walgreens on West Division Street when a man poured rubbing alcohol on her car and lit it on fire, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

She didn't notice what was happening until she saw the flames, police said, but was able to get out of her car and put the fire out with a bottle of water. She notified police, who responded, found the suspect nearby and arrested him. The 39-year-old St. Paul man is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

The man did not know the woman, police said, and bought the rubbing alcohol he used at the Walgreens. The car has minor damage.

