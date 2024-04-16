Watch CBS News
St. Cloud man arrested after domestic assault-related standoff

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police say a 32-year-old St. Cloud man is expected to face several criminal charges following a domestic assault-related standoff early Saturday.

Officers were called just after 5 a.m. to a residence off 12th Street South and 4th Avenue South, just west of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, on a report of an armed man who was assaulting family members.

Police say several family members, including children, were able to get out of the residence with minor injuries. An adult family member reported the suspect had struck them with a firearm.

After a one-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to officers. Police say there were multiple firearms inside the residence.

The suspect is expected to face charges including second-degree assault, felony domestic assault, malicious punishment of a child and making threats of violence.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information on this case to contact them at 320-251-1200, or contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-255-1301.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 2:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

