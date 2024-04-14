Teen boy critically injured in shooting at St. Cloud gas station

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 17-year-old boy is critically injured after a shooting at a St. Cloud gas station early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said a fight broke out, during which someone started shooting. The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and brought to a local hospital, then flown to a Twin Cities hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman was also shot in the leg during the fight. She was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Police said those involved in the fight likely knew each other.

The shooting is under investigation.