St. Cloud man arrested after carjacking, crashing into 5 vehicles while under the influence of alcohol

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud say a man caused five crashes in two different vehicles — one of which he allegedly carjacked — while drunk Monday night.

Police say a 35-year-old St. Cloud man drove a vehicle into a stop sign at the intersection of Eighth Avenue North and Sixth Street North. The man also drove into two vehicles.

The 35-year-old then appeared to intentionally rear-end one of those vehicles, a van, driven by a 48-year-old man.

Following that crash, police say the 48-year-old got out of the van and the suspect then entered the driver's seat of the van. The carjacking victim tried to stop the man from stealing the van and was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

The suspect reportedly crashed into three vehicles with the van. Police say the last crash happened on the 1200 block of 29th Avenue North. He was arrested after running a short distance from the last crash.

Police say minor injuries were reported throughout the five crashes.

The 35-year-old is being held on charges related to carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, hit and run and driving under the influence.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online.