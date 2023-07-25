Squad car catches fire after crash in Crow Wing County; 4 injured, including deputy

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash that caused a squad car to catch fire in central Minnesota Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was involved in the crash, which occurred on Highway 371 just south of Barbeau Road around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Multiple injured after man crashes while fleeing from police in Bloomington

The squad car was a total loss after igniting, the sheriff's office said. The deputy and three people in the other vehicles were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.