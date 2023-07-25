Watch CBS News
Squad car catches fire after crash in Crow Wing County; 4 injured, including deputy

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash that caused a squad car to catch fire in central Minnesota Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was involved in the crash, which occurred on Highway 371 just south of Barbeau Road around 4 p.m.

The squad car was a total loss after igniting, the sheriff's office said. The deputy and three people in the other vehicles were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

