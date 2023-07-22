Multiple injured after man crashes while fleeing from police in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police say a man crashed, injuring multiple people while fleeing from officers during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police pulled over a vehicle on Nicollet Avenue at 84th Street for "several" traffic violations.

The driver handed his license to the officer, who reported seeing narcotics not only inside the car, but the driver held up a baggie with what the officer suspected be narcotics as well.

Police say the driver cursed then fled in his vehicle northbound on Nicollet Avenue with police following. However, due to the amount of traffic and officers knowing the suspect's identity, the pursuit was terminated immediately.

Shortly after, officers learned the suspect had crashed on Interstate 494 and had fled on foot from the scene of the accident.

Multiple people went to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Using traffic cameras, police were able to find the man running south toward a hotel on American Boulevard.

Officers found the suspect hiding under a stairwell and arrested him.

A large amount of narcotics along with a locked gun box and stacks of cash were located inside the suspect's vehicle, police report.