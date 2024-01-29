NEXT Weather: Another week of above average temps on the way

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday kicks off a week of above average temperatures, with potentially record-breaking warmth by midweek.

Monday, things should top out around 42 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds will linger for most of the day in the metro, though western Minnesota will see some sunshine.

A dense fog advisory that was in place in Hennepin County has been lifted. Northeastern and southeastern Minnesota should still expect troublesome fog.

A very weak system moving through could bring some light precipitation Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday, but on Wednesday, highs could push 50. The record high for that day is 46.

Expect above average temperatures to stick around through the weekend.

