NEXT Weather: Another week of above average temps on the way

Another week of above average temps on the way

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday kicks off a week of above average temperatures, with potentially record-breaking warmth by midweek.

Monday, things should top out around 42 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds will linger for most of the day in the metro, though western Minnesota will see some sunshine. 

A dense fog advisory that was in place in Hennepin County has been lifted. Northeastern and southeastern Minnesota should still expect troublesome fog.

A very weak system moving through could bring some light precipitation Monday night and Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: A look back at the winter of 1877-1878, the warmest Twin Cities winter on record

Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday, but on Wednesday, highs could push 50. The record high for that day is 46.

Expect above average temperatures to stick around through the weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist.

January 29, 2024

