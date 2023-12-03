Speeding driver killed in crash in St. Paul while evading traffic stop, state patrol says

4 things to know from Dec. 3, 2023

4 things to know from Dec. 3, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say a speeding driver trying to evade a traffic stop crashed into a concrete wall and died early Sunday in St. Paul.

The crash happened on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Marion Street just before 2 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol said the driver was speeding on I-94 near Hamline Street and a trooper tried to pull her over. She continued driving and exited at Marion Street, where the trooper stopped pursuing, the patrol said.

"The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, straight through the intersection, and crashed into a concrete wall," the patrol said.

The driver died at the scene. One passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and another was injured less seriously. Both passengers were hospitalized.

