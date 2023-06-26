Special Olympics Minnesota closes out 50th year of games in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. – Nearly 3,000 athletes got the chance to show off their skills on the Olympic stage Sunday in Stillwater.

Special Olympics Minnesota wrapped up its 2023 summer games, the 50th year of the games in Minnesota.

MORE NEWS: Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

Athletes competed in track and field events as well as basketball Sunday, ending the two-weekend event.

For those involved, it was the culmination of practice and patience, but also a reunion of sorts.

CBS

"Today we're seeing, and yesterday and Friday, we've seen athletes competing at their very best, and bringing home medals or ribbons depending on how they did in their competitions," said Dave Dorn, president and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota. "Seeing all their fellow athletes from all over the state, which they haven't seen a lot you know because of COVID and all, so we're thrilled that everybody's back and having a great time "

The event also takes more than 2,000 volunteers to help organize and host the event at multiple locations.