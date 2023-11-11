Two men shot in downtown Minneapolis, police say they are expected to survive

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were shot overnight in downtown Minneapolis. Police say they responded to a shooting at a business near 5th and Hennepin around 1:45 Saturday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two men in their 30s with gun shot wounds. One of them was taken to nearby Hennepin Healthcare for his injuries, the other declined medical care.

Both men are expected to survive.

Minneapolis police say they have not made any arrests at this time but are investigating.