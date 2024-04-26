Southwest News Media ends publication of several local Minnesota newspapers

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Several local Minnesota newspapers will publish their last editions this week.

Southwest News Media announced earlier this month it's ending the publication of nine papers by month's end:

Chanhassen Villager

Chaska Herald

Hutchinson Leader

Jordan Independent

Litchfield Independent Review

Prior Lake American

Savage Pacer

Shakopee Valley News

Southwest Saturday

Two of those papers, the Hutchinson Leader and the Litchfield Independent Review, were printed by Hutchinson's Crow River Press, which Southwest News Media says it will stop using.

Three of the papers have deep histories in their communities. The Chaska Herald was founded in the late 1850s; the Shakopee Valley News in 1861; and the Jordan Independent in 1885.

Southwest News Media says the move was made largely due to dwindling advertising revenue as readers now largely obtain their news digitally.

Denver-based MediaNewsGroup, which owns the St. Paul Pioneer Press, acquired Southwest News Media and Crow River Press in 2020.

CBS News' "60 Minutes" reported in 2022 about MediaNewsGroup's owner, the hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which lawmakers have accused of using a "newspaper-killing business model" of acquiring local papers and decimating budgets and newsroom staff.

Alden is the second-largest owner of newspapers in the United States with more than 200 in its portfolio, including the Boston Herald, Chicago Tribune and Denver Post.