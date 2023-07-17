Southern Minnesota rest areas in the running for America's Best Restroom

JACKSON, Minnesota -- A pair of southern Minnesota rest stops are in the running for the No. 1 (or possibly No. 2) spot on a list of America's best bathrooms.

The Clear Lake and Des Moines River Safety Rest Areas in Jackson are among the 10 finalists for Cintas' America's Best Restroom Award.

Located on either side of Interstate 90 and open 24 hours every day, the rest stops are flush with amenities and overflowing with elegant design.

"The SRAs share a similar design language that focuses on cleanliness, durability, safety and inclusion, as well as strives to exceed the users' expectations," Cintas said.

Eric Mueller

If you want to ensure the Minnesota entrants wipe away the rest of the competition, you can vote on Cintas' website through Aug. 11.

The America's Best Restroom award honors "America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities," Cintas said. The winner will receive $2,500 in Cintas products.

Previous Minnesota winners include the Varsity Theater in Dinkytown and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.