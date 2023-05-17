Missing diamond ring and its own reunited 13 years after it was flushed down toilet

ROGERS, Minn. -- A priceless gift was flushed down the toilet 13 years ago. Earlier this year, Met Council crews discovered the diamond ring in the Rogers wastewater system.

It wasn't long after the WCCO news story about the ring discovery aired that a match was made.

"My daughter called me and she said, 'Mom, you're never going to believe this, but I just saw Frank Vascellaro do a story about your ring!'" Rogers resident Mary Strand said.

Back in March, Met Council Maintenance Manager John Tierney found the ring at the Rogers Waste Water Plant floating in sludge and water.

Ever since then, it was Tierney's mission to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

"I was getting pretty optimistic that we would find somebody and I'm glad for these two," Tierney said.

Strand and her husband, David, have been married 46 years this October. Back on their 33rd wedding anniversary, he bought her a diamond ring. It didn't quite fit her right, and after a few months of wearing it, she lost it.

"I reached over and flushed the toilet and the ring fell in, and it was swirling around and I truly dove for it," Mary Strand said.

Ironically, David Strand has his own drain and sewer business, but despite his expertise, he couldn't find his wife's ring.

"We went from where the toilet is to 200 feet out, and didn't see anything," he said.

After 13 years of being beaten up in the water waste system, the ring isn't wearable yet.

"I'm just glad to have it back, because you can get it reset," said Strand.

This couple proves you don't need a ring to have a love this strong.