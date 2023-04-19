Watch CBS News
Southern Minnesota getting new area code as 507 numbers run low

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Southern Minnesota will soon be getting a new area code.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday that 924 will soon join the existing 507 area code. Last summer, regulators notified the commission that available 507 phone numbers could run out by 2025.

Existing 507 customers will keep their current numbers, but any new customers or lines may receive the new 924 area code. Callers will need to use 10-digit dialing for local calls.

The 507 area code has been used since 1954, and was the first area code to be added to the state after the original 218 and 612 codes.  

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

