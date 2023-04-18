State patrol says its phone number is being used in identity theft scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol said Monday its phone number is being used in an identity theft scheme.

The patrol said its main number, 651-201-7100, is being used by callers who say their targets have been the victim of identity theft.

"We do not contact the public in those ways," the patrol said. "Don't fall for it."

