Watch CBS News
Local News

State patrol says its phone number is being used in identity theft scheme

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Protecting yourself from cyber security threats (part 3)
Talking Points: Protecting yourself from cyber security threats (part 3) 08:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol said Monday its phone number is being used in an identity theft scheme.

The patrol said its main number, 651-201-7100, is being used by callers who say their targets have been the victim of identity theft.

"We do not contact the public in those ways," the patrol said. "Don't fall for it."

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.