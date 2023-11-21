Southern Minnesota Highway 14 expansion project completed

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan celebrated the completion of an expansion project on Highway 14 in southern Minnesota Tuesday.

The project completed a continuous four-lane highway about 115 miles from New Ulm to Rochester.

"As someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, I know that for the Minnesotans who travel Highway 14 every day, this project is personal. After years of working on this in Congress, I'm incredibly proud to see the final miles of this project completed," Walz said. "Today, I am keeping all who have lost loved ones on this highway in my thoughts. This expansion will keep Minnesotans safe while expanding economic activity across southern Minnesota."

The project also improved intersections and added turn lanes.

"Improving safety and travel on Highway 14 has long been the focus of both MnDOT and the communities along this important corridor," said Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

Just over $70 million in funds for the expansion project came from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Other funds for the project came from the state trunk highway fund and Nicollet County.