Edina police release surveillance pics in effort to ID Southdale shooting suspects

Edina's Southdale Mall goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

Note: The video above first aired on April 5, 2023.

EDINA, Minn. – Police in Edina have released photographs of four people they say are suspects in a shooting at Southdale Center last month.

The mall was put on lockdown for an hour April 5 after shots were fired near the food court. No victims were found at the time.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and two male suspects were involved, and the 15-year-old has since been arrested. The two male suspects arrived at the mall with two female suspects, police said.

Those four suspects have not yet been identified, and police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information about the suspects' identities is asked to contact Detective Joel Moore at jmoore@edinamn.gov or 952-826-0485, or call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.

Edina Police Department