Edina's Southdale Mall goes into brief lockdown after gunfire shatters windows

EDINA, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall was put on lockdown Wednesday night after a shooting shattered windows near an entrance.

Edina police say several agencies were called to assist them at Southdale Mall at about 8 p.m. after a report that shots had been fired near an entrance on the mall's north side, near Macy's.

Police say officers quickly determined that it wasn't an "active shooting situation," but bullet casings were found near the entrance, and windows had been damaged.

Police put the mall on lockdown for an hour out of precaution. Officers searched the mall but found no victims, and there have been no reports of victims showing up at area hospitals.

At about 9:30 p.m., a WCCO News crew at the scene heard an announcement played over the PA system saying, "The emergency has passed. Resume normal activity."

WCCO News spoke to customer Garrison Hill, who was eating dinner inside when a server came over and asked him to leave because the mall was going on lockdown.

"There were a couple of people that...tipped over a table and they were hiding behind it," Hill said. "The doors were locked at Dave & Buster's but there were officers walking around with full guns and everything, just checking out what was going on."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in and around the mall, and police say there is no threat to the public.