Watch CBS News
Local News

South St. Paul police working with SWAT team to resolve incident

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SWAT called to incident near South St. Paul City Hall
SWAT called to incident near South St. Paul City Hall 00:43

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — There is a large police presence in South St. Paul as authorities say they are working to "resolve an incident" Sunday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., the South St. Paul Police Department says it is still working on the incident with the countywide SWAT team on the 200 block of Marie Avenue.

raw-st-paul-standoff-broll-040724.jpg
WCCO

The incident is contained to a single residence, but adjoining residents have been moved to a different location, according to SSPPD. Police do not believe there is a risk to the general public regarding the incident.

READ MORE: Multiple juveniles in custody after shots fired, pursuit in north metro

SSPPD says it will release more information regarding the incident at a later time.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 9:42 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.