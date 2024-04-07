South St. Paul police working with SWAT team to resolve incident

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — There is a large police presence in South St. Paul as authorities say they are working to "resolve an incident" Sunday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., the South St. Paul Police Department says it is still working on the incident with the countywide SWAT team on the 200 block of Marie Avenue.

WCCO

The incident is contained to a single residence, but adjoining residents have been moved to a different location, according to SSPPD. Police do not believe there is a risk to the general public regarding the incident.

SSPPD says it will release more information regarding the incident at a later time.

The public is asked to avoid the area.