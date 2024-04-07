Watch CBS News
Multiple juveniles in custody after shots fired, pursuit in north metro

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police arrested several kids overnight after multiple shots were heard in Willowstone Park. 

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the park, the city's police department said. Several cars took off as officers arrived. 

A handgun was thrown from one of the cars. 

Officers pursued one car until it eventually crashed at a roundabout in Champlin. Police said two juvenile suspects had two handguns. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of survivable injuries.

Two more suspects were arrested back at the park. 

Officers found evidence of gunfire inside the park's community building and outside of it. 

Police said no one was hurt from the gunfire. 

