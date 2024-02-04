South St. Paul family looking for answers after father severely injured in hit-and-run

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Family and friends are looking for answers after a hit-and-run left a South St. Paul father on a ventilator and with several broken bones.

It was last Saturday night when police said they found an individual lying in the street after being struck by a vehicle on Concord Street in South St. Paul.

The victim was 41-year-old Luke Bollman.

"Pretty much still in shock, the whole family, it's been a lot of stress on us all week," said Paul Bollman, Luke Bollman's father.

Luke was given emergency aid before being sent to the hospital.

One week and several surgeries later, Luke Bollman's parents said their son, who has suffered blood clots and brain bleeds, is awake and talking.

"He still has some brain damage, but they don't know the extent of that. He was getting another CT scan done today on his brain," said Paul Bollman.

"He doesn't realize the extent of it. He doesn't even believe he got hit by a car or truck, he's like, 'No, I didn't,'" said Gloria Bollman, Luke Bollman's mother.

Luke's parents said there are still plenty of questions.

"Because they're not releasing information until the investigation is over," said Paul Bollman.

Another challenge on the road to recovery: Luke had no insurance. He was just two days away from turning in his medical insurance papers at a new job.

Throughout all this, family said they've now realized just how many friends the lifelong fisher and hunter has.

Luke's mother has this message for the driver responsible: "You've just got to own up to it, that's the right thing to do, just come forward."

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the South St. Paul Police Department with the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call police.