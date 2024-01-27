Man injured after being hit by a car in South St. Paul

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — An adult male is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Police say it happened around 6:30 P.M. on Saturday near Concord Street south of Richmond Street. When police arrived on scene they found an adult male laying in the street with significant injuries.

Police determined the injuries were caused after the man was hit by a car. The car was no longer at the scene.

Emergency aid was given to the man, he was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the South St. Paul police department with their on-going investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 651-413-8300.