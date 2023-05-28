Minneapolis' Tacos El Kevin raising money for family of slain father Josue Gochez

MINNEAPOLIS – The south Minneapolis community is coming together to help the family of a 27-year-old father who died after being hit by a school bus last month.

It happened at the intersection of 28th Street and Cedar Avenue on April 24. Josue Gochez died on scene.

Now, the staff at Tacos El Kevin is hoping to raise money to bring his body back to Mexico, and give money to his family there that he leaves behind -- including a wife and three kids.

Satornina Valdez Torres owns the restaurant with her husband. Josue is her goddaughter's husband.

In Spanish, Satornina told WCCO News, "He was a very hard-working, responsible, respectful man."

They have a donation box with Josue's picture and tragic story on it, hoping customers will give each time they come to eat.

"They need help and they are in a country where there is no work, no money," Satornina said in Spanish. "They have three kids to take care of and they need to bring his body back home."

Head chef Armando Dominguez says Satornina always helps those in need when she can.

"[When someone says] we need your help guys, she always say, 'Yeah sure. You want money, food, whatever you want,'" Armando said.

Just a half block away from the intersection where Josue was struck and killed, there's a memorial for him that's been here for over a month now.

The school bus driver did have an 8-year-old passenger at the time of the collision. They're both OK and did not have any injuries. That driver is cooperating with investigators.

They will be fundraising at their restaurant on 38th Street and Portland Avenue and at their food truck through the month of June.