Crews fighting large grass fire in Lino Lakes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LINO LAKES, Minn. – Crews are battling a huge grass fire Tuesday in Lino Lakes.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported just after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they estimated the fire covered about 20 acres.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an aircraft is flying over the fire to try to cool and slow it down.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

April 25, 2023

