South Dakota cattle herd tests positive for bird flu

PIERRE, S.D. — Officials in South Dakota have detected the state's first case of bird flu in a herd of cattle.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been impacting bird populations in Europe and Asia since August of 2020. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the bird flu had spread to cattle in dairy farms for the first time. The virus was detected in farms in Kansas and Texas.

"South Dakota Dairy Producers encourage all dairy producers to closely monitor their herd and contact their herd veterinarian immediately if cattle appear symptomatic," said Chairman of South Dakota Dairy Producers Mary Post.

The USDA says pasteurization kills bird flu, and milk and dairy products are safe to consume.

Symptoms of avian flu in cattle include a drop in milk production, loss of appetite, and changes in manure consistency. Producers should limit visitors and separate the sick and new animals, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources said.

Officials say they're not concerned about the safety of commercial milk supply. The U.S. typically has more sufficient milk supply in the spring.

Health officials say that while there have been cases of bird flu spreading to humans, the instances are rare.

Note: The above video first aired on April 4, 2024.