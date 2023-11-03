Turkey prices declining despite bird flu outbreak

Turkey cost may not be the only thing to look out for this Thanksgiving

Turkey cost may not be the only thing to look out for this Thanksgiving

Turkey cost may not be the only thing to look out for this Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Groceries are taking a big bite out of our budget these days, and now we're watching a sudden surge of bird flu.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, more than 350,000 birds have been affected in just the past 30 days. With Thanksgiving coming up, will that cook your big dinner plans?

Inside Cub Foods in Northeast Minneapolis, the pressure is on to save. "Grocery stores have their foot on people's necks, and you don't have a choice but to spend it," said Miguel Quiñones.

MORE NEWS: Don't veer during peak deer, moose season

Quiñones said grocery shopping is costing him more money than ever before. With Thanksgiving just 3 weeks away, all eyes are on turkey prices, and a sudden bird flu outbreak is concerning.

"Some traditions can be altered just because the reality is the money is not stretching as far as it used to," Quiñones said.

Experts are watching closely but say there's no need to ruffle your feathers. At least not yet.

"As of November 3rd, it doesn't look like the price of turkeys will be affected by the Avian flu outbreak," said University of Minnesota Professor of Agriculture Economics Michael Boland.

MORE NEWS: St. Thomas unveils new "Fuel Station" to keep student athletes fully nourished

And despite the flu picking up steam, it's not likely to kill enough turkeys to shock the supply.

"If something were to happen devastating it clearly might happen but at this late date it probably not going to have an impact," Boland stated.

In fact, the Farm Bureau reports more turkeys were raised this year than before the outbreak started in 2021. That's helping contribute to a 13% drop in turkey prices this year. Setting the table with other staples though will be a little more painful. Ham is up 5% and canned cranberries are up a whopping 60%.

But we all know the price tag isn't the most important part of the holiday.

"You have to buy it to keep that tradition alive," Quiñones smiled.