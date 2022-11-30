Minneapolis residents fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cuts power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of Minneapolis residents are questioning the wisdom of Xcel Energy going through with a scheduled, multi-hour power outage in the midst of Wednesday's frigid temperatures.

Several customers that live in south Minneapolis tell WCCO that the outage – which is being done in order to replace equipment -- was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. However, their power actually went out at 9 a.m., and as of 4:15 p.m., it hasn't been restored.

As of 4:25 p.m., more than 600 customers are still without power.

Temperatures are in the low 20s Tuesday, but it feels like the single digits due to wind chill. Customers tell WCCO they're worried that their homes' pipes may freeze.

CBS



Xcel Energy representative gave WCCO this statement Tuesday afternoon:

This was a scheduled outage to replace equipment in the area and enhance reliability to our system. Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly as possible, and we expect that power will be restored to impacted customers at around 4 p.m. today. When planned outages take place we do notify our customers in advance and our outage map offers real time outage information, including updated restoration times and outage statuses. We know customers depend on energy, especially during colder days, and apologize for the inconvenience this outage has caused.

Check back for more updates in this developing story.