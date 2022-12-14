Some in Minnesota want COVID policy of free lunch meals for all to be permanent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There's no such thing as a free lunch. But some Minnesota lawmakers and advocates say there should be for every student in school.

That was the story for the first two years of the pandemic, thanks to a COVID-era expansion of the program by Congress to cover all kids regardless of income requirements.

That expired this fall, but with Minnesota's large $17.6 billion surplus and food insecurity soaring, there's a renewed focus on a proposal to make universal school lunch permanent state policy.

"That was amazing because it made sure families could count on that safety net during the pandemic when times were really stressful and when it wasn't obvious where their next meal was coming from," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, who authored a bill this year. "Families should have the reassurance that their child is gonna be fed and nourished in their schools, and that's something that this can just take that added stress off of families."

Gov. Tim Walz included the measure in his budget last year, and reiterated his support during the announcement about the state's budget boost last week. State data show more than 250,000, or 29% of Minnesota students, are eligible for free lunch – and even more qualify for a lower-cost lunch. Changes to the law would cover all 862,000 kids enrolled in public schools.

Passing free school meals is the number-one priority for Hunger Solutions Minnesota, a statewide nonprofit working to end hunger that connects people to resources and hunger-relief programs. Visits to food shelves for assistance are as much as four-times higher than pre-pandemic levels, said Leah Gardner, policy director for the organization.

The group estimates 1 in 6 Minnesota students is food-insecure – and 25% of them aren't covered by free and reduced lunch.

"The need is great, and of course when you think about where kids are most of their days it's in school," Gardner said. "So when we are really concerned about the issue of childhood hunger, schools have proven to be just the perfect place where we can address that."

It would cost $185 million per year with expected funding boosts needed each biennium, plus more if free breakfast is included. California, Maine and Colorado have taken similar steps, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. States like Vermont have extended free lunch for this school year and other legislators elsewhere are considering other proposals to expand access in their states.

"With the surplus that we have, we can afford to do it, and now's the time," said Gardner.

But the proposal is sparking some concern that it could compromise other state resources schools rely on. Right now, the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch help determine additional state funding – known as compensatory funding – that districts receive to support students in need. That's as much as $550 million in revenue for schools.

Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association, said he wants lawmakers to consider this and make sure if they approve universal school lunches, they determine another way to calculate that funding.

He emphasized the importance of that money to districts.

"I'm hopeful that as they consider this legislation moving forward that they consider the implementation process for our districts. I think the goal of this is good to help our kids who may have food insecurities or may not be willing to fill out the forms," Schneidawind said. "I just think we'd got to think about the finance piece of it, too, to make sure that it's implemented well."

Jordan said she hears those concerns and assured the issue will be addressed if the legislature is successful in approving the policy. But she believes a "paperwork problem" shouldn't get in the way of feeding children in the classroom.

Gardner noted there are other ways to measure poverty with other federal programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

"We do have an answer to it," she said. "There are other ways we measure poverty that are often really more rigorous, and other states have come before us in feeding all kids and figuring things out."